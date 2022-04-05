ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Police Notifying of New High Risk Sex Offender

By Warren Abrahamson
 4 days ago

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is warning residents of a new high risk registered sex offender that is residing within the city of Jamestown. 28 year-old Jonathan Robert Abell currently resides at 403 1st...

