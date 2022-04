The Las Vegas that Canton native Jim Sinay knew during the decades he worked in its casinos no longer exists. Many would be thankful for that. The city of lights was more cruel than corporate in those days in the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s, when the Lehman High School graduate labored as a craps dealer, floorman and pit boss at several different Las Vegas casinos, both downtown and in "The Strip." The gamblers and those who ran the gambling joints in the past were "a rough and tumble breed of people," Sinay recalls.

