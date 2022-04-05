ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward announced for suspect in Long Beach hit-and-run that killed man, 3-year-old daughter

A $10,000 reward was announced Tuesday in connection to a Long Beach crash that killed a man and his 3-year-old daughter.

Long Beach police say Octavio Montano, 24, was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck last month when he lost control and crashed into an apartment building, killing the 42-year-old dad and little girl sleeping inside.

Montano allegedly ran away from the scene after the collision.

RELATED: Long Beach PD identify suspect accused of killing dad, daughter when truck crashed into home

A 3-year-old Long Beach girl and her father were killed when the hit-and-run driver, identified as 24-year-old Octavio Montano, slammed into their apartment, according to police.

A warrant is out for Montano's arrest.

The $10,000 reward was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn.

