Marjorie Taylor Greene posts ‘justice for the five’ hashtag for anti-abortion activist’s fetuses

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A week after five aborted foetuses were found in an anti-abortion activist’s apartment, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a “murder investigation”.

Police in Washington DC, where the remains were found, have said the foetuses appeared to have been aborted legally. Ms Greene, a virulently anti-abortion Republican, is not accepting that answer.

“What we need now is a full forensic examination to determine precisely how, why, and when these blameless babies died,” the congresswoman said in a Twitter video on Tuesday. “Then the police must open a murder investigation if the bodies are found to have air or preservative solution in the lungs. We need to hold the doctors concerned accountable.”

On her tweet, Ms Greene added the hashtag “#JusticeForTheFive.”

Last Wednesday, nine anti-abortion activists were indicted over a 2020 incident in which they allegedly terrorised an abortion clinic in DC. All nine were charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

On the same day, police searched the home of one of the activists, Lauren Handy , and found five foetuses inside. Afterward, the Metropolitan Police Department explained the horrifying discovery at a press conference.

“What we’re seeing now is those foetuses were aborted in accordance with DC law, so we are not investigating this incident along those lines,” MPD Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said. “There doesn’t appear to be anything criminal about that – except for how they got into this house, and so we’re going to continue to look at that.”

On Tuesday, Ms Greene called those words “absurd”. Referring to the foetuses as “babies”, the congresswoman said they appeared to be victims of a “new and bloodthirsty zeal for the deaths of innocents”.

“The slaughter of innocent children is, of course, the logical endpoint to the left’s culture of death, in which women are warmly encouraged to kill the babies they ought to be nurturing,” Ms Greene said.

DC officials have said no autopsies are planned for the five foetuses. The investigation of how they arrived at Ms Handy’s home, however, “continues on”.

“We’re not going to rush to judgment,” MPD Chief Robert Contee III told The Washington Post .

On Monday, Ms Handy pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy and FACE charges unveiled last week.

Comments / 50

Craig Bellet
2d ago

Go home greene, you have no business interfering or telling dc police what to do. You should be asking what kind of crazy person would keep dead babies in their house. If she is into the sacred human life and believes abortion is murder, then that lady kept four dead bodies in her house. Gross, the end doesn’t justify the means.

Reply
34
Miller OZ
2d ago

They care about children as long as they are in the womb. Then totally disregard them once they're born.

Reply
27
Vincent Venturella
2d ago

Everyone keeps a few fetuses in the pantry for unwanted and unannounced guests. Gotta feed those Pizza 🍕 Lovers something with adrenochrome !

Reply(2)
10
The Independent

The Independent

