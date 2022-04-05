Texas Forest Service Warns About Increase in Wildfires

AUSTIN – Wildfire activity is expected to gradually increase throughout this week as periodic critical fire weather occurs where very dry vegetation is present across West and South Texas.

Since January 1, 2022, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to 3,018 wildfires that burned 403,711 acres. This total includes 978 wildfires in the month of March that burned 348,403 acres.

It is crucial that residents take action around their home to reduce wildfire risk. Texas A&M Forest Service encourages Texans to take the following steps around their homes today to reduce the risk of wildfire:

Within the first 30 feet of your home, use non-flammable landscaping materials. Within the first five feet, water plants, trees and mulch regularly, and consider xeriscaping if you are affected by water restrictions.

A healthy, well-maintained landscape is important to the survival of homes during a wildfire. Make sure your plants are carefully spaced, low growing and free of resins, oils and waxes that burn easily.

Remove dead vegetation from under the deck of your home and within 10 feet of the house.

Prune your trees so that low-hanging branches do not touch the ground.

Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3DKgowV