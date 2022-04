Q: There is a 3-year-old battery in my husband's Volvo S40. After the dealership did an oil change, they mentioned that the battery could use a recharge (two hours and $15). Did they just want to add another $15 to our bill? Can you clarify and tell us your opinion? A: We see many batteries that, when tested, come up "charge" and "retest." The alternator (generator) does a pretty good job of keeping batteries maintained, but in some cases...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO