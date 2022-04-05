ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

By News Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Osp#Odot
KTVL

One man arrested after a drug bust in Medford

Medford, OR — The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) arrested a man in Medford after they found six pounds of methamphetamine in his car. MADGE had been investigating the suspect, 36-year-old Bruno Armando Chiquete-Reyes, for selling Methamphetamine and Fentanyl over the last four months. In late February,...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

41-year-old Medford man arrested after slow speed chase on Hwy 62

White City, Ore. — A 41-year-old Medford man is in custody after a slow speed car chase in White City yesterday. At around 7:49 pm, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies received a call for an ordinance violation at Hoover Ponds County Park. When JCSO deputies arrived, they...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
WSFA

Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound early Sunday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. ALEA says the wreck happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the 163-mile marker, one mile south of Montgomery. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner collided head-on with a 2007 GMC Yukon.
MONTGOMERY, AL
KTVL

26-year-old Yreka man wanted following assault on deputy

SISKYOU COUNTY , Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for 26-year-old Justin Edward Maughs, an armed and dangerous suspect, who reportedly ran away after a deputy was assaulted during a traffic stop. The SCSO said Maughs was last seen wearing a camo flat-brimmed hat, a...
YREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy