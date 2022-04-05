ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hospitals, insurers cast blame amid high health care costs debate

By IPB News
wbaa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s legislative leaders sent a letter to the state’s health care providers and insurers a few months ago. In it, they told them to act now to reduce health care costs or lawmakers will take steps to do so next year. IU...

www.wbaa.org

MedicalXpress

Hospitals look at longer-term solutions to support exhausted health care workers

Health care workers may even be burned out by talking about burnout. Dr. Vivek Cherian, an internal medicine doctor in Chicago, said it's a conversation he's had time and time again, in the two years since the pandemic began. Even before COVID-19, he had noticed exhaustion after working overnights and feeling like the job he loved could easily become a grind.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
KEYT

California aims to limit health care costs with new office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to create a new state office to keep health care prices in check. The proposed Office of Health Care Affordability would order hospitals, doctor’s offices and insurers to keep their costs below a certain level. Anyone who breaks the rules could face a hefty fine. At least four other states have similar offices. But they rarely impose fines, and none would be as comprehensive as California’s office. The California Hospital Association warns there could be unintended consequences. They also say 45% of hospitals are already operating at a loss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lincoln hospitals continue to expand, adding new health care features

A number of large health care projects have managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic and will be completed this year. Among them is the new CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, which the organization says will be the first of its kind in Lincoln. CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said plans...
HEALTH SERVICES
Colorado Newsline

High costs, systemic racism plagues health care, Colorado survey finds

Almost half of Coloradans have delayed a recommended medical treatment due to affordability or access issues, according to a new survey assessing attitudes toward health care reform. “Unfortunately, the findings from the survey are not terribly surprising to us in many ways. They are stark and in some ways discouraging, because of how Coloradans feel […] The post High costs, systemic racism plagues health care, Colorado survey finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Times

The right to know: Shining a light on health care costs

Imagine going to the grocery store and shopping for food and goods without knowing how much your bill will total until you are in the checkout line or back at home preparing to eat. When it comes to pricing in our current health care system, this is how patients feel. When patients walk into a hospital for surgery, their fear is walking out with a bill that is hundreds or thousands more than they were expecting to pay.
HEALTH SERVICES
Paso Robles Daily News

Opinion: French Hospital addresses quality of local newborn health care

Setting the Standard for Neonatal Intensive Care in San Luis Obispo County. – Contrary to the uninformed opinion of some, French Hospital Medical Center is proceeding on a sustained and progressive path to enhance the quality of care for all members of our community. It remains French Hospital’s goal to raise the level and standard of care through innovation and the adoption of “best practice” in care protocols, while responsibly and prudently managing consumer costs. In fact, current data validates that the implementation of best practices leads to not only better care, but is also associated with reduced health care costs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Tulsa World

Column: Pending legislation attacks private health insurance, increasing costs

It is a common refrain at the Oklahoma Capitol that lawmakers should pursue free-market solutions, avoid costly government mandates, and not support special interests over the best interests of all Oklahomans. Where health care policy is concerned, many lawmakers were elected on explicit promises to oppose and repeal Obamacare and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MedicalXpress

Research finds neighborhood green space tied to lower health care costs

A Clemson University faculty member collaborating with researchers from Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research has found that nature's benefits may include savings on health care costs. The research, published March 17, 2022 in Environment International, suggests health care systems may spend hundreds of dollars less per person per...
HEALTH

