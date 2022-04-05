ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bobby Wagner Joins Rams, Still Annoyed by Seahawks Breakup

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Wagner wants everybody to know he didn’t sign with the Rams after the acrimonious end to his decade in Seattle...

FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Ap#Nfc
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Grubauer, Kraken Blank Sinking Blackhawks 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle’s second shutout, and the expansion Kraken blanked the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 2-0. Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it. Grubauer was only lightly tested by the Blackhawks, who dropped their sixth straight game and occasionally were booed by their home crowd. Grubauer, who recorded his 20th career shutout, also was in net for the Kraken’s first shutout on Feb. 2 against the Islanders in New York. Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Lakers Daily

Lakers forward Stanley Johnson offers an honest assessment of the team’s season: ‘We got what we deserved’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season is all but over with just one more regular season game on the team’s schedule. The Lakers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the entire organization will have to do some serious reflection to figure out what went wrong and how to recover after an incredibly embarrassing campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
