WILLARD — Gary Nuhfer, 68 of Willard, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after a two-year battle with ALS. He was born May 31, 1953, in Fremont to the late Thomas and Eunice (Sampsel) Nuhfer. Gary attended and graduated from...

WILLARD, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO