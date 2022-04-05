Coupa Inspire - price benchmarking for ocean freight, Scope 3 emissions reporting

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 62 (2022) Cite this article. Paleoceanographic records suggest that the present-day vertical gradient in the stable carbon isotopic composition (Î´13C) of dissolved inorganic carbon in the ocean was reversed during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, an early period of relatively rapid release of carbon into the climate system. Here we present simulations from an observationally constrained ocean model under various greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. We project a decrease in the globally averaged Î´13C of dissolved inorganic carbon in the surface ocean of between âˆ’1.8 to âˆ’6.3 "° by 2100. This reduction is driven by oceanic absorption of anthropogenic carbon dioxide, which is depleted in carbon-13. Our findings suggest an elimination or reversal of the natural vertical gradient in the Î´13C of dissolved inorganic carbon by 2100 unless anthropogenic carbon emissions are reduced soon. We conclude that the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum is a geologic analogue of future global carbon cycle perturbations under continued rapid anthropogenic carbon emissions.

