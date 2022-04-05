ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coupa Inspire - price benchmarking for ocean freight, Scope 3 emissions reporting

By Phil Wainewright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoupa is announcing several updates to its Business Spend Management (BSM) platform for the opening of its annual Inspire conference in Las Vegas today. They include new support for tracking and reporting carbon emissions in the supply chain, known as Scope 3 emissions, improvements to supply chain modeling, and the ability...

