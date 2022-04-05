ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday: Showers, cloudy. High: 62

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore scattered rain today....

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Rain In The Forecast, We Can Hope For Showers Monday/Tuesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With light rain in the forecast, it looks like we can expect some precipitation in the Sacramento area early this week. According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento is expected to get anywhere from .25″ to .50″ of much-needed rain on Monday and Tuesday. North of Sacramento, in areas like Grass Valley, we can expect 1″ to 2″ of rain. According to the N.W.S., the rain will likely begin Monday evening with the bulk of the rainfall falling Tuesday morning. They also advise drivers to be careful on their Tuesday morning commutes, as roads may be slippery and slick. You can check the forecast, here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTHI

Tuesday: Sunny afternoon, warmer. High: 68

This afternoon will be warm and spring-like with highs in the upper 60's. Tonight will be clear and cool, and lows will be in the lower 40's. Tomorrow will be even warmer and highs will be in the lower 70's. Expect the warm weather through most of the work week, before rain arrives on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Cloudy with rain late in the day: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Call it the calm before the storms as Northeast Ohio is in for some cloudy weather on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast doesn’t call for significant rain chances until well after dark, but once the rain starts it is likely to continue. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s with lows falling to the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 60 and a chance for 30 mph wind gusts.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU

A partly cloudy and mild Monday

Two cold front will move across SELA this week. The first will move through Tuesday morning with the next round of rain and storms. A few storms could be locally strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds being the main threats. The second front moves through on Friday bringing more rain and some storms.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 50s, windy with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Cloudy Tuesday with on/off rain showers. Winds: ESE 10-15 G25. Upper 40s north. 54 at O’Hare. Cloudy tonight rain and thunderstorms. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 51. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain and thunderstorms....
CHICAGO, IL
WFLA

Turning cool tonight, late round of showers, storms Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We warmed up nicely today, climbing into the 70s by the mid-day and barely into the low 80s for the afternoon. The breeze calmed down during the late afternoon hours. Once the sun sets (now at 7:38pm!) it slowly cools down as more clouds develop. Overnight lows will be in the […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Tornado Season

It was on this date in 1974 that 148 tornadoes broke out across the United States. This is a grim reminder that we’re headed straight into tornado season. 330 people died and 5,484 people were injured as a result of one of the worst outbreaks of tornadoes in United States history.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy