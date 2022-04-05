ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

American Idol Alum coming to Boot City Opry

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An American Idol alum is...

WTHI

"True Country Music." American Idol star coming to the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An American Idol alum is making his way to the Wabash Valley this weekend. Find out who, and how you can watch his live performance. Alex Miller is an upcoming country music artist from Lancaster, Kentucky. He appeared on the most recent season of American Idol, where he advanced to the top 50. When judge Luke Bryan heard his audition, he said, “Boy, you can sing... thank you, Jesus!”
VIGO COUNTY, IN
104.5 KDAT

Another Iowan Will Be Featured on ‘American Idol’ This Weekend

Last week, we told you about Haley Slaton, a Cedar Rapids woman that auditioned for the latest season of 'American Idol.' Haley revealed that her audition in front of the judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, would be airing on this Sunday's episode (March 20th). But, we're now finding out that she's not the only native Iowan that will be featured this weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mix 95.7FM

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
FOX59

Here’s when the Indy area’s newest Chick-fil-A will open

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A new Indianapolis-area Chick-fil-A will officially open this week. The Cumberland location, 9961 E. Washington Street near Mitthoeffer Road, includes a multi-lane drive-thru and contactless ordering through the Chick-fil-A app. Typical operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will open for business on Thursday, April 7. […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
103GBF

This Indiana Cave is Home to a Famous Grave

Sounds like a dark Dr. Seuss book, doesn't it? But it's true! There's a famous grave located inside of a cave in the Hoosier state. You can take tours of the cave, see the magnificent formations, and even stop to pay your respects to the cave's namesake, Squire Boone Jr.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

What Really Happened to the Chi-Chi’s Restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky?

Three words: FRIED. ICE. CREAM. That was my absolute favorite menu item at Chi-Chi's and, thankfully, we had a location here in Owensboro for years. There's no doubt about it. Our Chi-Chi's location was one of the most popular restaurants in this town. Remember it? It was located right at the intersection of Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard. It resided in the building that is now home to Real Hacienda.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Your support needed for member of News 10 family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved and cherished member of the News 10 family is facing severe health issues, and your support is needed to aid in his recovery. Chris Essex is the Digital Content Director and Digital Executive Producer for WTHI-TV. Essex has been a vital part of the digital department for more than a decade. Always experimenting with new ways to reach and engage the Wabash Valley, Chris is best known for his work on WTHITV.com and the News 10 social media pages. He joined WTHI-TV in 2004 and has worked in production and as a photojournalist, winning several awards.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ABC13 Houston

American Idol Recap: Comebacks and Superstar performances

LOS ANGELES -- 'American Idol' audition episodes are coming to an end but not without some remarkable comeback stories and memorable performances. The audition stage moved to Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for episode 4 opening with a jam featuring Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue. Zareh, a Miami native who...
WTHI

The Downtown Terre Haute egg hunt has started!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Downtown Terre Haute Egg Hunt is officially underway. The Hunt began Friday, April 8th, and will go on until Sunday, April 17th. Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses. With each visit - and egg found - egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value). Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy to the outdoor book return drop box at the Vigo County Public Library (Downtown Terre Haute location).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Recalls Intervention Her Friends Staged for Her

American Idol alum Mandisa reveals she went through a "deep dark" stage of her life that ended up with her friends staging an intervention for her in her upcoming book Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God's Joy. Mandisa, who placed fifth on season five of the show in 2016, shares her experience dealing with mental health struggles in a brief excerpt from the novel.
