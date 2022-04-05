American Idol Alum coming to Boot City Opry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Downtown Terre Haute Egg Hunt is officially underway. The Hunt began Friday, April 8th, and will go on until Sunday, April 17th. Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses. With each visit - and egg found - egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value). Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy to the outdoor book return drop box at the Vigo County Public Library (Downtown Terre Haute location).

