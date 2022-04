I’ve fallen hard for my air fryer. My portable (purple!) convection cooker has earned a permanent place on my kitchen counter because it’s the perfect way to quickly cook so many different things. Like may of you, I started with air fryer fries, moved to simple sides, like air fryer broccoli and air fryer cauliflower, and just recently realized that the air fryer is ideal for cooking bratwurst too! Whether you cook a single sausage or an entire pack of brats, the air fryer crisps the casing and keeps the sausage juicy. In less time than it takes to bring beer to a boil or light the coals, you can sit down to perfectly cooked brats — here’s how to do it.

