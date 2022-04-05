ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

EICAP partners with the IFRM to ensure Haven Shelter’s future

By Braydon Wilson
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) announced it is partnering with the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (IFRM) to ensure the Haven Shelter will continue to serve the homeless population.

The contribution of the Haven Motel by J. Robb and Rose Brady to provide temporary shelter for homeless families will continue in the future, along with all of the generous contributions given by so many in our community.

"We are so grateful for all of the support the community has shown over the past thirty years as the Haven Shelter has served the homeless population," Brenda Jackson said. "We are excited to be partnering with the IFRM and their expertise in operating shelters for the homeless."

EICAP CEO Jay Doman says the transition is to help bring the leagacy of J. Robb and Rose Brady and the Haven on into the next generation.

"In an effort to keep that legacy alive," Doman said. "We are transferring everything over to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission to place them for the greatest success possible and continuing that legacy for many, many years to come."

He says EICAP is thankful for the IFRM and hopes their expertise will help bring more improvements to the lives affected by homelessness in the area.

"We really feel like this is the best thing for the homeless community. In the area as well as overall for the community of Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities," he said.

IFRM executive director Tyler Perkins says they hope to keep the Haven a place for women, children and families in need.

"The Haven will continue to be for women and children, for families that will continue to serve the purpose of the original benefactors," Perkins said. "The really, the only thing changing is we'll just kind of bring some of our already built programing to that. But it's going to serve the same purpose that it's always served, or at least been intended to serve."

Perkins says the shelter will allow the mission to not only have their current programs but a chance for new ones to develop as well.

"We're really excited to build better programs and see if we can not only do what was being done, but even bring that up to some opportunities that don't exist in the community right now," Perkins said.

He says nothing will change in regards to the missions other women and childrens shelter the Ruth House, but the addition of the Haven will allow them to help even more people who are in need.

"I do want to clarify for the community, because I know there's going to be a lot of questions, that Idaho Falls rescue mission will not be reducing any beds across the board. So we're not going to be moving away from the Ruth house, which is our existing women's shelter will be operating, both of them."

The transition of operations will pass from EICAP to IFRM on May 3, 2022.

