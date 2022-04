DETROIT — An annual holiday returns to the Motor City on Friday, as the Detroit Tigers are set to hold their opening game of the 2022 season. It's the first home opener without capacity restrictions in 3 years. 2020 saw the season reduced to 60 games, and 2021 was limited to just 20-percent of Comerica Park's seats being filled.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO