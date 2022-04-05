Beer for the hair and now: Soul & Spirits kicks off patio season with new festival

Soul & Spirits Brewery owners Blair Perry and Ryan Allen are ready to make the most of spring with new outdoor seating and a new “mane” event.

Following the North Main Street brewery’s grand opening last October, Perry and Allen are preparing for their first-ever patio season and a new Manes on Main Festival scheduled for May 14. The “manes,” in this case, are both a tribute to the brewery’s lion logo and a nod to Memphis vernacular. But it also means the festival will include a celebration of long locks and a hair and beard contest.

Last month, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Center City Development Corp. approved the brewery for a $40,000 Development Grant to help fund construction of the brewery’s beer garden. The grant money only covers permanent construction, but Perry and Allen decided to go ahead and install a temporary gravel patio with tables to take advantage of Memphis’ spring weather.

Soul & Spirits is opening a temporary outdoor space this spring. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

“We know it’s going to take a little bit of time to get it going,” Perry said of the process for permits, approvals and construction of the permanent outdoor area. The next step will be constructing a shaded porch, a dog park, and a small stage for live music.

Music is a theme that Perry and Allen return to again and again. It was after they met in Nashville (and began performing music together) that Allen began working in a brewery under a master brewer.

“He figured out real quick that this is what he wanted to do. So we kind of shifted gears,” Perry says.

Since then, the pair have followed Allen’s passion to Chicago and Germany where he received formal brewing certifications.

In all, they’ve been planning to open their own brewery for more than eight years.

But why Memphis?

Perry grew up in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and felt like “Memphis was a second home.”

With family ties in Nashville, Mississippi, and Arkansas, they decided that Memphis would be the perfect location to put down roots. Since moving here in 2018, the couple say that they have embraced Memphis’ culture, including its musical heritage, as part of the inspiration for their brewery.

“We want to be the best representation of the city that we possibly can,” Allen says.

Each of the more than 30 beers available at Soul & Spirits is named after a song that was written, produced or recorded in, or sung by an artist from, Memphis. With beer puns mixed in, visitors can read up about beer/song pairings on the brewery’s website with links to the original song.

“We were only the 11th brewery to open in Memphis,” Allen says.

For comparison, Nashville has more than 20 breweries and St. Louis has almost 70. Allen thinks there’s still plenty of room for Memphis craft brewers to offer the city something new.

The inside of the Soul & Spirits taproom as seen in March 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Soul & Spirits has a rotating selection of beer on tap and canned. Allen oversees all the brewing operations himself, alongside a handful of staff, and is constantly adding new offerings to the menu. He is also currently studying for his Master Cicerone designation, which is similar to a sommelier certification for wine, except for beer.

“You can be a homebrewer and make great beer,” Perry says. “But Ryan took it to the next level.”

For those patrons who aren’t big beer drinkers, the pair have developed their own spin on seltzers. They’ve created a flavorless alcoholic seltzer to which they can add flavored syrup. They say that this allows customers to craft their own drinks and gives the brewery the ability to rotate specialty flavors each month.

With warmer weather around the corner, Perry and Allen are ready for their first big event since their grand opening last year.

At Manes on Main, visitors can enjoy outdoor entertainment, a hair and beard competition, food trucks and a local vendors market. There will also be exclusive merchandise such as glassware and a limited draft beer menu.

The Manes on Main festival will be held Saturday, May 14, from 12 - 4 p.m. at 845 N. Main St.