Kayla Harrison's first fight of 2022 headlines PFL 3; Rory MacDonald, Anthony Pettis on card

Fresh off signing a new PFL contract, Kayla Harrison is back in a headlining spot.

Harrison (12-0) will face Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2) in the women’s lightweight main event of 2022 PFL 3 on May 6 at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas, the promotion announced Tuesday. The event will air on ESPN 2 and stream on ESPN+.

Harrison, a two-time PFL champion, explored free agency after winning her second title last October, but she ultimately re-signed with the PFL. The unbeaten two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka finished Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois, Genah Fabian, and Taylor Guardado in the final to win the title.

Mokhnatkina, a Fight Nights Global and Bellator veteran, made her successful PFL debut last August when she defeated Claudia Zamora by unanimous decision in what was the combat sambo champion’s lightweight debut.

Co-headlining PFL 3 will be former Bellator welterweight champion and ex-UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald (22-8-1), who takes on veteran Brett Cooper (28-15). MacDonald, 32, will kick off his second PFL season after going 1-2 last year.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis’ (24-12) originally scheduled bout with Myles Price (11-7) has been rescheduled from PFL 1 on April 20 to PFL 3.

The 2022 PFL 3 lineup includes: