ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kayla Harrison's first fight of 2022 headlines PFL 3; Rory MacDonald, Anthony Pettis on card

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az5Oj_0f07GtCO00

Fresh off signing a new PFL contract, Kayla Harrison is back in a headlining spot.

Harrison (12-0) will face Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2) in the women’s lightweight main event of 2022 PFL 3 on May 6 at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas, the promotion announced Tuesday. The event will air on ESPN 2 and stream on ESPN+.

Harrison, a two-time PFL champion, explored free agency after winning her second title last October, but she ultimately re-signed with the PFL. The unbeaten two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka finished Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois, Genah Fabian, and Taylor Guardado in the final to win the title.

Mokhnatkina, a Fight Nights Global and Bellator veteran, made her successful PFL debut last August when she defeated Claudia Zamora by unanimous decision in what was the combat sambo champion’s lightweight debut.

Co-headlining PFL 3 will be former Bellator welterweight champion and ex-UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald (22-8-1), who takes on veteran Brett Cooper (28-15). MacDonald, 32, will kick off his second PFL season after going 1-2 last year.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis’ (24-12) originally scheduled bout with Myles Price (11-7) has been rescheduled from PFL 1 on April 20 to PFL 3.

The 2022 PFL 3 lineup includes:

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov
  • Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
  • Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino
  • Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
  • Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi
  • Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes
  • Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping explains why he’s picking Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Michael Bisping is picking Khamzat Chimaev to continue his incredible run inside the octagon. In a welterweight matchup most fans have circled on their calendar, the undefeated Chimaev gets his biggest test to date at UFC 273 this Saturday when he faces one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns. The featured bout takes place during a rare six-fight pay-per-view main card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling discusses what went wrong against Petr Yan in their first fight

This weekend, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. It’s a fight over a year in the making, after the two first met at UFC 259, where Sterling won the title via disqualification when Yan delivered an illegal knee that Sterling was unable to continue after. It was a fight that even Sterling admits Yan was winning before the illegal knee, but “The Funk Master” says that’s because he made a critical error beforehand.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 273?

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan will join play-by-play man Jon Anik and retired lightweight Paul Felder at the UFC 273 commentary desk for the upcoming “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genah Fabian
Person
Cindy Dandois
Person
Marina Mokhnatkina
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Anthony Pettis
MMAmania.com

Mommy’s orders! Khamzat Chimaev will follow Khabib, win UFC title and retire from MMA

Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev has yet to prove he’s good enough to get past No. 2-ranked 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns on the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) in Jacksonville, Fla., and “Borz” is already talking about championship titles and his inevitable retirement from combat sports.
UFC
mmanews.com

Julianna Peña Hints At Drama In The Upcoming TUF Season With Nunes

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has teased showmanship between herself and Amanda Nunes on The Ultimate Fighter. Peña and Nunes will coach alongside each other in the upcoming season of TUF 30 in Las Vegas, NV. The season is scheduled to debut on May 3 exclusively on ESPN+, and filming began back in February.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Espn#Combat#Ufc#Wec#Pfl 1
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith on surging UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev: “He’s not the boogeyman that everyone made him out to be”

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has given his thoughts on divisional rival and rising star Magomed Ankalaev. Out of all divisions in the UFC, there’s an argument to be made that light heavyweight is the most unpredictable. From Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz winning the title to a host of new faces cropping up in the top 15, things have been pretty wild since Jon Jones vacated the belt and started his transition up to heavyweight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Patricio Pitbull believes UFC avoid cross-promotion because Dana White fears his champions losing

Cross-promotion in mixed martial arts (MMA) is truly a hardcore fan’s fantasy come to life. There have been many instances where two organizations have worked together to put on the biggest and best fights imaginable. In recent memory, Bellator and RIZIN stand out for their partnership leading to several amazing moments that have occurred dating back to late 2019. Going back even further, there was a time when the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) famously sent Chuck Liddell over to PRIDE Fighting Championship to compete in one of their tournaments.
UFC
Yardbarker

Andre Muniz won’t remain on UFC on ESPN 34 card after Uriah Hall exit

Andre Muniz will not remain on the UFC on ESPN 34 card against a replacement opponent. MMAFighting.com was first to report Muniz’s exit from the card. Promotion officials were reportedly seeking a replacement opponent for the Brazilian after original foe Uriah Hall pulled out of the matchup. While Dricus DuPlessis revealed on “The MMA Hour” that he was among those offered the fight, ultimately no one accepted a short-notice matchup with the Brazilian submission specialist.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson says Brandon Moreno shouldn’t get hung up on fourth Deiveson Figueiredo fight: ‘Don’t chase the title’

Demetrious Johnson isn’t a big fan of what’s happening in the UFC’s flyweight division at the moment. The former 12-time UFC flyweight champion, who now competes for ONE Championship, recently won in a special mixed-rules bouts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X, submitting the acclaimed Muay Thai fighter in the second round. The win was Johnson’s first since a knockout loss to Adriano Moraes last year, and despite the fact that it wasn’t an MMA contest, many believed it could set up for another crack at Moraes’ flyweight title.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Big mistake': Aljamain Sterling's cornermen respond to Petr Yan's threat of UFC 273 hotel fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Petr Yan might not be willing to wait until UFC 273 to throw down with Aljamain Sterling, but that attitude doesn’t go both ways. During Wednesday’s media day, Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) said he’s ready to “kill” Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and his whole team prior to Saturday’s bantamweight title unification bout at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy