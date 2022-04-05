Footage Uncovered of a Pre-Teen Prince!!

A particularly peculiar piece of footage from Mexico appears to show a pair of entities descending from the sky and frightening a group of dogs before fleeing the scene. According to a local media report, the very weird video was captured by a security camera in the community of San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and popped up online late last week. The puzzling footage, which can be seen above, begins with what seems to be two somewhat transparent forms slowly floats down from the night sky until the oddities touch the ground. At that point, a trio of dogs at the location begin frantically reacting to the eerie intrusion while keeping a safe distance from the 'visitors.'

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO