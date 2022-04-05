ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Footage Uncovered of a Pre-Teen Prince!!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota news station discovers rare footage of 11-year-old Prince! WCCO production...

Recognize this little Prince? CBS Minnesota uncovers 1970 interview with the music icon at age 11.

Deep in CBS Minnesota's video archives, lay a piece of footage that would prove to be iconic – once it was unearthed 52 years after it was filmed. The station, WCCO, was covering the Minnesota Public School teacher strike in 1970, and a reporter interviewed kids as teachers picketed. One of those kids may look familiar – because he grew up to be a music legend.
Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
Security Camera Films Pair of Entities Descending from Sky in Mexico?

A particularly peculiar piece of footage from Mexico appears to show a pair of entities descending from the sky and frightening a group of dogs before fleeing the scene. According to a local media report, the very weird video was captured by a security camera in the community of San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and popped up online late last week. The puzzling footage, which can be seen above, begins with what seems to be two somewhat transparent forms slowly floats down from the night sky until the oddities touch the ground. At that point, a trio of dogs at the location begin frantically reacting to the eerie intrusion while keeping a safe distance from the 'visitors.'
Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on Lake of the Woods

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral. Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.
Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos from surprise wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet on Wednesday when she shared photos from her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a string of photos from inside a Las Vegas chapel, where they were both decked out in leather jackets. The photos had a polaroid feel to them as they danced at the intimate occasion, that only featured the photographer and an Elvis impersonator. The room was beautifully decorated in white with a floral arch by a pair of curtains and the word 'LOVE' spelled out.
Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path. MacNeil Lyons, a former park ranger who owns the tour company Yellowstone Insight, photographed the wolverine from the window of his vehicle while leading a tour group on March 5.
U.P. Incident To Be Featured On “These Woods Are Haunted”

An incident involving campers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will be featured on the Travel Channel show Tuesday evening. If you don't know, the Travel Channel rarely is about travel any more, and more about paranormal stuff that happens to people. Such is tonight's episode of 'These Woods Are Haunted', entitled 'Camping Trip Nightmare' which airs tonight (Tuesday) at 8:00pm and then again at midnight.
