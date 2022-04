As her name continues to be dragged into online spats regarding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's court battle, Kelsey Nicole is living her best life. Megan and her former best friend cut ties following the 2020 shooting incident involving the rapper, Tory, and Kelsey. Tory is facing charges and while Tory and Megan trade verbal jabs indirectly on social media, Kelsey has kept herself silent. Some have centered her in the controversy and believe she holds the key to understanding what happened that fateful evening, but her critics can wait because she recently revealed that she is expecting.

