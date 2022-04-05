Brown County A&M Club hosting Aggie Muster April 21

Tens of thousands of people are expected to make their way to the 36th annual Walleye Festival, scheduled for April 28-May 1 in Freeland. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 28 with the official start of a community-wide garage sale that turns Freeland into a bargain hunters' dream. Residents have grown accustomed to what to expect as people from all over the state jam the city's streets.

FREELAND, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO