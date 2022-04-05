ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Granato: 'You could feel the energy and the nostalgia'

By Howard And Jeremy Show
Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres had a busy and emotional past week of hockey, starting with an incredible comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks last Monday, but followed by a shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

It all culmination together on Friday night on "RJ Night" at KeyBank Center, as the team raised a banner to the rafters to honor longtime play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret. While the organization did not disappoint when honoring Jeanneret, the team also put up an incredible night, earning a 4-3 win against the visiting Nashville Predators.

With the sold-out crowd that was present for Jeanneret’s ceremony, Sabres head coach Don Granato says it's been a while since KeyBank Center has been as loud and energetic as "RJ Night" was.

“We haven’t had sell-out crowds, we haven't had enthusiasm to that level. You could feel the energy and the nostalgia,” said Granato during his appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on Tuesday.

Granato made mention of what Syracuse native, and lifelong Sabres fan Alex Tuch said coming to him the following day. The Sabres head coach told Jeremy White and "Sneaky Joe" DiBiase that Tuch could feel the “playoff hockey” atmosphere, as he did when he played in all of his seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, which included a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2018.

Kyle Okposo is another player who has been in the NHL for a number of years, and is third on the team with 18 goals this season. The veteran winger is set to skate in Game No. 900 on Tuesday when the Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes in Downtown Buffalo.

“It’s not a surprise when you watch him work everyday,” Granato said. “He works everyday, he tries to re-invent himself. At his age, you can’t do what you did when you were 27.”

You can listen to Granato’s entire interview during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below:

