This compact and portable gadget will clean up your workspace, car, and more for less than $15

From taking important calls to slacking off watching hilarious TikTok videos, you spend a lot of time sitting at your desk. And as much as you detest it, you'll even eat lunches, snacks, and other meals in this exact same spot. But with all this activity comes inevitable messiness, and that's hardly a good environment to be productive in.

While you may not clean up your desk often enough, with the right tools, you'd probably tidy up way more. That's where this portable Portable Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner comes into play. It's on sale for only $13.99 (reg. $29). Completely cordless, this little gadget can pick up all those pesky crumbs and dust bunnies living on your desk and even your computer and keyboard.

Easy to use and made by the brilliant minds behind MiTopDeal, this tabletop vacuum cleaner is a simple way to keep your workspace clean. In fact, it's so portable, you can even use it to clean other awkward surfaces, including the seats in your car, kitchen drawers, windowsills, and so much more. And at just $13.99, you can afford to keep one at the office, one in the car, and one at home if you wish!

Before you complain about having yet another gadget to charge, don't stress — this little guy is completely battery-powered, with no cords or wires to get in the way. And as if that weren't awesome enough, the tabletop vacuum cleaner is also super quiet, so you never have to worry about bothering anyone around you when you use it. And thanks to its capture nozzle, it can grab hard-to-reach crumbs on your everyday surfaces you may not have even known were there.

Keep things clean with the Portable Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner , now only $13.99 at 53% off.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

