ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This compact and portable gadget will clean up your workspace, car, and more for less than $15

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6M2N_0f06fyR500

From taking important calls to slacking off watching hilarious TikTok videos, you spend a lot of time sitting at your desk. And as much as you detest it, you'll even eat lunches, snacks, and other meals in this exact same spot. But with all this activity comes inevitable messiness, and that's hardly a good environment to be productive in.

While you may not clean up your desk often enough, with the right tools, you'd probably tidy up way more. That's where this portable Portable Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner comes into play. It's on sale for only $13.99 (reg. $29). Completely cordless, this little gadget can pick up all those pesky crumbs and dust bunnies living on your desk and even your computer and keyboard.

Easy to use and made by the brilliant minds behind MiTopDeal, this tabletop vacuum cleaner is a simple way to keep your workspace clean. In fact, it's so portable, you can even use it to clean other awkward surfaces, including the seats in your car, kitchen drawers, windowsills, and so much more. And at just $13.99, you can afford to keep one at the office, one in the car, and one at home if you wish!

Before you complain about having yet another gadget to charge, don't stress — this little guy is completely battery-powered, with no cords or wires to get in the way. And as if that weren't awesome enough, the tabletop vacuum cleaner is also super quiet, so you never have to worry about bothering anyone around you when you use it. And thanks to its capture nozzle, it can grab hard-to-reach crumbs on your everyday surfaces you may not have even known were there.

Keep things clean with the Portable Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner , now only $13.99 at 53% off.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
Make the most of your team’s Apple products with this mobile device management platform
Land the job you want with this resume and career search asset bundle
Raise your glass! Get 15 premium bottles of wine for $85
Get personalized health insights with this highly-rated DNA test kit
Transform any room into a haven with this aroma diffuser set
Stay organized and simplify your workflow with this easy-to-use database platform
Never lose your way with this futuristic smartphone navigation display
Save big on your favorite restaurants with this eGift card worth $100 for only $18
Save 30% on diagramming software during this massive digital sale
This portable monitor changes the way you watch shows and it's now on sale
April showers are no match for this strong, compact, and lightweight umbrella
Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels' top-rated fitness app will whip you into shape in time for summer
Meet your fitness goals with this discounted Moviing Online subscription
Perfect your golf swing for a discount with this innovative simulator
Build strength and flexibility with this innovative back-stretching bench
Save big on this acclaimed cordless vacuum
Start your journey to be a professional music producer with Punkademic's eLearning subscription
Keep your AirPods clean with this ingenious tool
The best eco-friendly products to make spring cleaning your home easier in 2022
Get access to over 700 voices in this text-to-talk subscription
This premium Microsoft Office training bundle and lifetime license is deeply discounted right now
This life insurance provider makes getting covered easier
10 discounted gardening products to get you planting this spring
Head back to the office with savings on this sleek and layered lunch box
This small but powerful Bluetooth speaker is 50% off right now
Show your beard some love with this premium facial hair care collection
This digital highlighter copies and pastes text from the page to any screen
This Kickstarter-funded heated jacket will keep you warm and stylish
Soothe your muscles with this game-changing massage device
Save more than 50% on a lifetime subscription to Babbel’s language learning platform
These chef-crafted mushroom-multi gummies help restore your body’s natural balance
This fitness platform will revolutionize your at-home workouts and is now 30% off
Get a Sam's Club membership, $10 gift card, and more for $20
Impress your dentist with the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser
Make tax season easier with savings on these 10 helpful programs
Get this high-end Echelon fitness bike at a drastically reduced price
Gear up for tax season with must-have cryptocurrency tax filing software
Stay prepared with this weather alert radio for more than 50% off its regular price
Relax after a long day with these luxurious bath teas
This portable, game-changing touchscreen monitor is more than 50% off its regular price
With over 16 million hues, this lamp will give off good vibes in any room
Channel your inner songwriter with these discounted music classes
G et up to 25 hours of listening time with these stellar wireless earbuds
Make sure your pet is well covered with insurance as low as $10 a month
Get your business in order with savings on these financing and accounting e-courses
These discounted and breathable bamboo sheets also have deep side pockets
Learn to build wealth with real estate using this ultimate e-learning bundle

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to clean up your hard drive

Performing regular maintenance is crucial for ensuring a PC delivers a smooth experience for the system owner and keeping all the core functionality of the computer intact. Generally, as time goes by, data, files, applications, folders, and more all play a part in cluttering hard drives. Without cleaning your hard...
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Air purifier and humidifier concept makes sure you’re breathing in good air in your room

Every day, I probably spend 95% of my time indoors, either in my own home or at the office. If I lived in a place where it was not so hot/humid most of the time and where there’s actually a place for me to walk around, I would go outdoors every few hours just to breathe in fresh air. But since I have no choice but to be inside most of the time, devices like air purifiers and humidifiers are a must-have. This product concept seems to be an interesting one that I would actually purchase if the price is right.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Michaels
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadget#Spring Cleaning#Cordless Vacuum#Workspace#Lunch Box
Grazia

Aldi's Sell-Out Rattan Garden Furniture Is Back Just In Time For Spring

The famous Aldi Online Garden Store is well and truly making a comeback-with-a-bang - allowing customers who previously missed out to have another chance at getting their hands on the sell-out furniture, dining sets and yes, hanging egg chairs. If you follow their Specialbuys, then you may remember the Rattan...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Ditch Heavy Plastic Bottles And Make The Eco-Friendly Switch To Laundry Detergent Sheets

Click here to read the full article. Washing clothes is a physical activity. There’s the sorting, the lugging loads up and down flights of stairs in your laundry basket, the hanging, the folding, and even, the putting clothes away. If you don’t have a washer or dryer in your home, laundry day may also involve walking, driving or taking transit to the closest laundry mat. While these steps are difficult to eliminate, one element of cleaning your clothes that can easily become less physically burdensome is detergent. Instead of carrying heavy, plastic bottles of liquid detergent home from the store,...
ENVIRONMENT
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy