ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

'I-65 killer' who murdered 3 women in 1980s identified with DNA

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2f02_0f06UM9W00

Police have named a man who died in 2013 as the serial killer responsible for the deaths of three women in the late 1980s.

Harry Edward Greenwell was identified as the man known as the "I-65" or "Days Inn" killer, an elusive figure who killed three motel clerks along Interstate 65 in Indiana and Kentucky, Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Glen Fifield told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

MORE: Remains of teen murdered in 1976 identified as missing 14-year-old by California investigators

The case began on Feb. 21, 1987, after the murder of Vicki Heath, a 41-year-old mother who would had recently gotten engaged and was working the night shift at the Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Fifield said. By March 3, 1989, Indiana State Police were investigating two more murders that occurred under similar circumstances on the same day Heath was killed, Fifield said.

Margaret Gill, also known as Peggy Gill, was murdered while working the night shift at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana, while Jean Gilbert was murdered while working the night shift at the Days Inn in Remington, Indiana, Fifield said. Gill, who was 24 at the time, had been promoted from maid to night auditor, while Gilbert, a mother of two, had traded shifts to watch her daughter's last game as a cheerleader, the Indy Star reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3N0v_0f06UM9W00
FBI/Indiana State Police - PHOTO: Harry Edward Greenwell in a police photo.

The women were raped before they were killed, the Indy Star reported.

On Jan. 2, 1990, a clerk working in the Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, was attacked in a similar manner as the previous three victims, but she was able to escape her attacker and survived, later giving authorities "an excellent physical description of the suspect and details of the crime," Fifield said. The clerk was sexually assaulted and stabbed in the attack, the Indy Star reported.

MORE: Authorities arrest suspect in 1972 cold case of woman murdered with baby in arms in North Carolina

The primary factor that linked the four cases together was the proximity to Interstate 65. Numerous pieces of forensic evidence were collected and preserved to include DNA, clothing, hairs, fibers and ballistic evidence from the cases, allowing investigators to match ballistic evidence linking the Gill and Gilbert murders and to later match DNA evidence linking the Heath and Gilbert murders to the case of the surviving victim, Fifield said.

Decades after the murders took place, Indiana State Police and the FBI were able to use genetic genealogy to generate investigative leads on the killer. Greenwell -- who was born on Dec. 9, 1944, and died in January 2013 -- had an "extensive criminal history" and had been "in and out of prison several times," Fifield said.

FBI/Indiana State Police - PHOTO: Vicki Heath, Margaret Gill and Jeanne Gilbert in police handout photos.

Investigators were able to put together a timeline of Greenwell's movements through police reports, newspaper archives and "some self-reporting by him" Fifield said. Greenwell is feared to be responsible for additional murders, rapes, robberies and assaults stretching from Gary, Indiana, down to Mobile, Alabama, the length of Interstate 65, Fifield said.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter addressed the family members of the victims, saying he hopes the announcement "might bring a little bit of solace to you to know that the animal that did this is no longer on this earth."

MORE: Investigators use genetic genealogy to solve 1983 cold case sexual battery on 12-year-old girl

Carter described the decadeslong investigation as a "relentless and dogged pursuit" that had detectives chasing leads all over the country. Advances in technology finally allowed investigators to solve the cold case, Carter said.

"It's amazing what happens over the course of generations," Carter said. "There's detectives in this very room that have been involved in this in some form or another, literally for generations. And they're owed a debt of gratitude that we could never possibly repay. But, you know, their effort was for you."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway and Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.

Comments / 41

shirlo
3d ago

I remember when that was happening, I was in my 20’s. Now I’m praying for justice for the person who murdered my daughter and granddaughter 💔💔😢

Reply(4)
16
Maryssel Bento Cazares
3d ago

wow from his obituary he had a wife and kids 7 brothers and sisters great position in the railroad. I bet they're all shocked.

Reply
12
Michelle Abbott
3d ago

Wow. Too bad he got away with it for his entire life. But at least any remaining family of the victims have answers.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

I-65 serial killer: Everything we know about unmasked murderer Harry Edward Greenwell

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer”, has been identified by police as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after he allegedly raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case went unsolved for decades before Indiana State Police, the FBI and officers from the police department in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, announced the suspected serial killer’s identity at a press conference on 5 April. Authorities said Greenwell - who died in 2013 at the age of 68 - was finally identified through “investigative genealogy” which showed his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IN
City
Elizabethtown, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Remington, IN
City
Columbus, KY
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
Elizabethtown, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Serial Killer#Indiana State Police#I 65#Sgt#The Indy Star#Fbi
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
ABC News

ABC News

603K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy