Bowie, MD

City of Bowie considers new ice rink, again

By John Domen
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, the city of Bowie, Maryland, signed off on plans to build a new ice rink with two sheets of ice that city leaders were told would make the facility profitable. Then a year later, after a shakeup on the City Council, the city voted to scrap the...

wtop.com

Bowie, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Bowie, MD
