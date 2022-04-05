ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: EmiSunshine Shares the Brightness of Her Being

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago

EmiSunshine/Diamonds/ independent

3.5 Out of Five Stars

At best, child stars are often seen as some sort of novelty. At worst, they’re given a timestamp, one suggesting that sudden fame will find them quickly fading away once they reach maturity.

Happily, EmiSunshine has managed to avoid those pitfalls. Although she started singing at age three and formally began her career at the incredibly tender age of nine, she’s managed to rack up ongoing success in the decade since. Now only 17, she can include appearances on “Today,” “Little Big Shots,” “American Idol,” “WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour,” “Song of the Mountains,” and the Grand Ole Opry among her many accomplishments. Credit her upbringing as part of a musical family from East Tennessee, and a musical mindset that includes bluegrass, gospel, blues, rock, and old-time Americana as the additives that have helped shape her sound.

Of course, there will be those who are skeptical of her success. A young person—especially one with a happy handle like “EmiSunshine”—is sometimes treated with some dubious distinction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Xsok_0f06JEqF00

Nevertheless, her new album, Diamonds, might dissuade the notion that she has little more to offer than a sound that’s cute and cuddly. It finds her taking center stage and peering beyond a veneer made up entirely of innocent and innocuous songs. Opening track “After You’re Gone” offers a catchy chorus intermingled with cynicism and sarcasm, while “Dandelion” is decidedly creepy, centered on, of all things, a neighborhood cannibal.

Other tracks offer an adult perspective far from anything that remotely resembles an adolescent approach. “Dead Men Can’t Catcall” finds a woman taking revenge on those men who make degrading sexist comments. “Cheshire Grin” is about a woman forced to confront an abusive partner. “Josephine” and “Miss Anna” deal with the premature loss of loved ones and the heartbreak that follows in the wake of tragedy and tumult.

Nevertheless, the most telling tracks come through with the title tune, an upbeat narrative about affirmation and asserting possibilities even when the world seems to deny one’s dignity.

Can’t you see the jewel you’re making, cut me down and you’re just shaping who I am and where I’m going…”

Likewise, the revelatory “Judgement Day” allows her the opportunity to express her frustration with the industry executives who hoped to shape her in an image that they believed might be more attuned to a mainstream audience. On the contrary, the rollicking “No One’s Gonna Change Me” reflects her reverence for her essential origins and down-home designs.

Admittedly, there’s a certain giddiness in her girlish vocals, which can’t help but betray her age and ebullience. Time and maturity will inevitably have an effect on that. Nevertheless, for now anyway, Diamonds can be considered an ambitious offering from an artist whose talent and ambition reside well beyond her years.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Excitement for Her Acting Comeback

Valerie Bertinelli is making a comeback. In her first acting role since the end of Hot in Cleveland in 2015, Bertinelli will be costarring with Modern Family's Ariel Winter in Hungry. The One Day at a Time star took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project and her return to acting. "I'm just so excited about this show and I can't wait for you guys to see it," she said happily. "It's so good."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emisunshine
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dolly Parton Has Surprising Pick to Play Porter Wagoner in Possible New Biopic

Dolly Parton has long teased a biopic for the big screen, following behind other music legends like Elton John, Johnny Cash or Patsy Cline. And when it comes to a biopic, the fantasy casting and potential performances start to spread. Parton is not averse to the idea herself, speaking about who would play who in past interviews. The latest dropped in Mr. Nashville Talks with Larry Ferguson, with Parton revealing whom she would want to play her former musical partner.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Who She Would Want to Play Porter Wagoner in Biopic

Country music superstar Dolly Parton opened up about her ideal casting choice for her former partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic. Parton and Wagoner had an iconic partnership in the late ’60s and early ’70s. She got her major break starring alongside the musician on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. During that era, the two became largely known as a duo. However, in 1974, Parton realized her ambitions outgrew Wagoner’s. She penned the gorgeous “I Will Always Love You” about the end of their shared musical career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightness#East Tennessee#Emisunshine Diamonds#Woodsongs#Americana
E! News

Keke Palmer Shares the Secret to Her Meme-ability

Watch: Keke Palmer Explains Why She's SO "Meme-able" Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about memes—after all, she's responsible for some of the best. The Alice actress and her co-star Common tried to put into words what makes her such a hilarious source for internet fodder during E! News' Daily Pop on March 16. For Keke, it's simple: "The thing that I think the surprises people or makes me meme-able is that I can kinda sometimes be a bit bold."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Adele in Las Vegas

Keith Urban is currently playing shows in Las Vegas at Caesars Colleseium to fill in the dates that Adele vacated when on the eve of her opening show there, she postponed and then canceled her run for now in Las Vegas. Keith paid tribute to Adele in his show this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood reveals she will perform at the Grammys - fans react

Carrie Underwood is as busy as it gets these days! Fans have had back to back exciting news with the release of her latest single, Ghost Story, and now the singer delighted them with even more exciting news. Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, the star revealed that she...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy