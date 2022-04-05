ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Country Music Artist Kip Moore To Play in Waite Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WAITE PARK -- Country music star Kip Moore is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater this summer. Moore will make a tour stop in Waite Park on...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Sheryl Crow
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
KTVZ

Best rock albums of the ’60s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During GRAMMYs Performance

Billie Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday night. The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted out her GRAMMY-nominated song. The Foo Fighters drummer died last month at age 50.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Artist#Ticketmaster#The Goo Goo Dolls#Home Free
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Eye On Annapolis

YESSSS! Robert Cray Returning to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy