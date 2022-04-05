Country Music Artist Kip Moore To Play in Waite Park

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 DAYS AGO