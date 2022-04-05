ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mayor mulls combining city's fire, EMS services

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell said last week that she is thinking about combining the New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans EMS, the Lens reported. While the New Orleans Fire Fighters Association has voiced support for the idea...

FUN 107

New Bedford Mayor Seeks to Remove Fire Chief Position From Civil Service System

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is looking to change the way the City hires its fire department leadership going forward. Mitchell has filed a Home Rule Petition with the New Bedford City Council that would remove the positions of fire chief and deputy fire chief from the state’s Civil Service system. That system is based on how an applicant performs on a standardized Civil Service exam.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KRQE News 13

City council votes on mayor’s emergency powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency. City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Pa. chief dies suddenly on shift

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — The community is mourning the sudden loss of Larksville Borough Fire Department Chief Engineer Jeff Williams. Williams, who has served as a firefighter for 34 years, went into a “cardiac-related incident” just after pulling up to the station for his shift, according to a release from the USFA.
LARKSVILLE, PA
Apples and oranges: The realities of comparing fire departments

In order to effectively progress your department, it's important to make sure you are comparing your organization with similar departments in your area — My department, your department and another neighboring department – are we all comparable to one another, or are we truly different (and how)? Is your fire department an apple or an orange?
APPLE
Following LODD, St. Louis FD creating database of vacant buildings

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department has started working on a database of vacant buildings and their structural integrity, Fox 2 reported. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson started the effort after Firefighter Benjamin Polson was killed when the roof of a vacant building collapsed on him in January.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
All 23 Mich. city volunteer FFs reinstated after quitting en masse

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — After a quitting en masse two weeks ago, all 23 volunteer firefighters are again working for the Charlotte Fire Department, WILX reported. The previous chief quit soon after that. Retired Bellevue Fire Chief Mark Jordan became Charlotte’s interim chief on Monday. He reinstated all the...
CHARLOTTE, MI
Medical emergencies abound at huge Calif. college party

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Medical calls, including a report of a female who fell from a roof, were keeping emergency personnel in Isla Vista busy on Saturday during the unsanctioned event dubbed "Deltopia." At approximately 1:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
4 FFs injured in fatal N.J. blaze

TRENTON, N.J. — The fire roared out third-floor windows on Carteret Avenue in Trenton on Saturday just before 7 p.m. as firefighters climbed onto a neighboring roof. Inside, other firefighters reported that the structure collapsing around them. When it was over, two 20-year-old twin brothers had died, trapped on...
TRENTON, NJ
Texas hospital district cancels EMS contract with FD over performance

GREENVILLE, Texas — The Hunt Memorial Hospital District has canceled its contract with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department. "On Monday, April 4, 2022, the Hunt County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board (EMSAB) recommended canceling funding of the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department (QVFD) by the Hunt Memorial Hospital District due to performance issues. Quinlan VFD was notified of this change, which went into effect on April 4."
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Is it time to change our response model to include a ‘Life Safety Division’?

Other challenges to the future of the fire service include shift schedule adjustments and rethinking our apparatus — Since 1736, when Benjamin Franklin organized the first fire department in Philadelphia, the American fire service has provided an unprecedent service to our local communities. Over the last 50 years, however, the fire service has been challenged to broaden our scope of duties by providing EMS, hazmat response, technical rescue, public education, community risk reduction, inspections and myriad other services. For many organizations, the expanded service – which some call “mission creep” – is placing a huge burden on our current fire service delivery model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

