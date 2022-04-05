ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Oakley: AMR Responds to Delta Vista Middle School After Students Ingest Unknown Substance

eastcountytoday.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Oakley Police Department and AMR responded to Delta Vista Middle School in the City of Oakley after it was reported that three students were in the office after taking a substance. The incident occurred just before 2:00 pm where students did not feel right and were...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 2

insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Worker Killed By Gravel Truck at Walnut Creek Construction Site

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A worker was killed in a construction accident in Walnut Creek Monday, authorities said. The incident happened on Del Hombre Lane just east of the Pleasant Hill BART station at around 10 a.m. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it responded to a call of a construction worker run over by a gravel truck. Cal/OSHA said it was investigating after a worker acting as a flagger was run over and killed by the truck. Further detail were not immediately available.  
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Idaho State Journal

Former middle school teacher to face jury for reportedly attacking student

IDAHO FALLS — A former Eagle Rock Middle School teacher who reportedly attacked a student and threatened a colleague is set to face a jury on April 15. Jared Emfield, 46, is alleged to have tackled the 14-year-old student and got on top of him. When another staff member attempted to intervene, Emfield reportedly threatened to break the staff member’s arm. Emfield was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middle school student from Milton dies in Aruba

MILTON, Mass. — Classmates and teachers are mourning the loss of a middle school student from Milton who died while on vacation in Aruba,. The Superintendent of the Milton Schools, Thomas Jette, confirmed Cassidy Murray’s passing, reflecting on her achievements as a student when she attended schools in Milton. Cassidy Murray most recently attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols Middle School in Cambridge.
MILTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

4 Teens Arrested In Attempted Stanford Shopping Center Carjacking

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Four Oakland teens have been arrested after attempting a carjacking in the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot on Monday evening. Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a report of a carjacking at around 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stanford Shopping Center. Investigators said a female in her fifties had been seated inside her parked vehicle when a male suspect entered her passenger door and demanded the her purse and keys. A second suspect then opened the driver’s side door and demanded her purse. After the victim relinquished her belongings, police said, she...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in Union City creek homicide

UNION CITY (KRON) – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a murder and arson at a Union City tent encampment, according to a news release. The Fremont Police Department was first dispatched to assist the Alameda County Fire Department in responding to a vegetation fire March 23 near a creek that separates Fremont […]
UNION CITY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run was walking on sidewalk

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Monday afternoon in Elk Grove after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Police Department posted on social media that officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the crash on Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way. Police said the vehicle veered off the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Driver caught on camera in Carson City hit-and-run

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured. It happened Saturday, March 26, 2022 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Clearview Lane and Silver Sage Drive. Investigators said the driver...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Child Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Pleasant Hill Standoff

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF/BCN) — A woman wanted on kidnapping charges in Solano County was arrest Wednesday after an armed standoff with Pleasant Hill police, authorities said. Frances Clausell, 31, was being held on the kidnapping warrant and the knife attack in the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday. Officers responded about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a domestic dispute in a home in the 1800 block of Oak Park Boulevard. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a woman bleeding from a knife wound to the hand and Clausell armed with the knife and barricaded in the home with a 2-year-old child. A member...
PLEASANT HILL, CA

