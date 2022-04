New York Post | Greg Joyce: The Yankees have announced their 28-man Opening Day roster. They will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players, meaning a three-man bench and eleven-man bullpen. Carrying this abundance of arms is likely to combat early-season injury concerns on the staff given the shortened ramp-up period of the abbreviated spring training — indeed, manager Aaron Boone has said that starters will not be expected to go far beyond 70-75 pitches for at least the first turn through the rotation. (As an added note, tomorrow’s rainout means 10 games in 10 days to open the season, beginning Friday.)

