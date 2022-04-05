ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Hampton, NH Credit Union Robbery Foiled

By Dan Alexander
 1 day ago
A man charged with trying to rob a Hampton credit union on Monday may have also held up the Northeast Credit Union in Lee. Hampton Police said Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester was taken into custody Monday afternoon in...

