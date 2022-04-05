ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington’s Lylak just released a taste of their upcoming album with “Samba (Same Old Haunts”

By Laura Shine
wfpk.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, Kentucky’s indie rock band Lylak just released a new song from their upcoming album due July of 2022. The song is called “Samba (Same Old Haunts)” written by Elizabeth Varnado, one of the vocalists and violinist...

