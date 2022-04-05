Professors Are Sharing Their Biggest Student Pet Peeves, And I Can Definitely Say I've Done A Few Of These
Have you ever wondered, "Have I ever pissed off my professor?" Chances are, the answer is YES!
Reddit user u/SheriffQuincy asked professors which habits of students annoy them the most. Professors, of course, did NOT hold back. Here's what they sad:
1. "'I flunked all the exams, and I didn't go to 95% of the classes, but I really need to pass for my [scholarship, major, sports]. Can I do some extra credit?' Usually about two weeks before the end of the course."
2. "The 'know it all' student who wants to get in my good graces via far too many brags masquerading as questions. Shut it. Let me teach. Brag at the end of class."
3. "That one person in English class who is SO much deeper than everyone else, and they have to prove it by going on a two-minute tangent whilst incorporating history, philosophy, etc., into their reasoning."
4. "READ YOUR GODDAMN SYLLABUS."
5. "'I wasn't here for the last X classes. Did I miss anything?' No. We all sat in silence, wondering when you would return. Shards of memory littered the floor, and we drifted, aimless. Some of us staved off our fear of the void with drugs, meaningless sex, anything we could find here in the Tech Center. But we were all staring into the maw of madness until you returned. Ignore all that stuff on the syllabus."
6. "'Could I just send you my paper and you tell me what I have to change?' No. I can talk to you about what you plan to write, make suggestions, ask questions, suggest additional readings, and so on. And we'll do that for hours in class; I'll be in my office for many additional hours, and I'll respond to dozens of perfectly reasonable emails from students in your class in the week or so before it's due. But if this isn't an assignment where you are explicitly directed to revise a paper after receiving comments from me, then we won't be doing that. If I structured it that way, part of the point is to see what you actually do on your own. An assignment isn't a negotiation for a grade."
7. "When I was a TA, a few students would regularly come in 20-30 minutes late to class with coffee and breakfast from places on campus."
8. "I hate when students say, 'I deserve an A.' You don't deserve any mark — a mark is earned."
9. "I hate when students say things like, 'You took off two points here.' No, I didn't. You earned 8 points out of a possible 10. I didn't 'take away' two points."
10. "I had a student show up for the mid-term with a Scantron and pencil, only to find out the mid-term was a 8-10 page paper he'd had all semester to work on. He pitched a fit, but if only he read the syllabus beyond the due dates and shown up for class, he would have been fine."
11. "I absolutely hate it when they have their parents call me. It totally happens."
