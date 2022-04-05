ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

DirectTV Drops OAN Despite Right Wing Opposition

By Zack Linly
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVYhy_0f05woSb00

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty


I t’s been a rough week for right-wing propaganda ministries. On Monday, we reported that Donald Trump ‘s Truth Social app had put nearly 1.5 million users on an access waiting list because the platform for MAGA minions who think Google is a government conspiracy has been experiencing technical difficulties since its launch in February and no one seems to be able to figure out why. Now, DirecTV is set to drop One America News Network, which is basically the Walmart brand version of Fox News.

According to Bloomberg , DirecTV said it’s ditching OAN starting on Tuesday despite pressure from the “news” outlet and its supporters. Now, I know what y’all are thinking: “So, what’s everyone having for breakfast this morning and why is it Cornflakes in bowls of white tears?” But for people who desperately need a televised Klan rally alternative, this is serious.

From Bloomberg:

DirecTV, a joint venture between the private equity firm TPG Inc. and AT&T Inc., said in January that it planned to drop OAN, which was criticized for spreading misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 election when its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017.

Of course, conservative outlets and talking heads have been trying to bully DirectTV into changing its mind. In March, Herring Networks — which owns OAN (no pun intended, it’s just a stupid acronym) and A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE), which the satellite TV giant is also dropping —sued AT&T and DirecTV alleging there was a breach of contract and that “the economic consequences of losing carriage with DirecTV could be devastating to OAN.”

The same month, Republican attorneys general in six states sent a letter to DirecTV whining that it was “highly troubling and disappointing” that the platform was bowing down to “powerful left-wing voices.”

Whaaah? GOP officials who claim to be against “big government” getting involved in the dealings of private business are pressuring a TV network to bend to the conservative will? You don’t say.

Anyway, the flood of righty-white tears does not appear to have successfully convinced DirectTV to reverse course on its decision, but fear not —the network said it will begin offering another conservative option for people who want Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to form a MAGAfied version of Silk Sonic. Fox Nation, which is Fox News’ subscription steaming app, will be available on DirectTV.

Still, MAGAts and GOPropagandists are big mad that DirectTV, which basically means the network did something right. Kudos.

SEE ALSO:

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Are Mad At Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Again, And It’s Just Getting Weird

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr. Rachel Levin–Tucker Carlson Loves Every Bit Of It

Comments / 13

Karen Jeske
1d ago

What’s the matter direct tv afraid your losing people because they are finally opening their eyes to the truth? Why don’t you people quit acting like babies. And start telling the truth

Reply(1)
3
The Cat Father
1d ago

They had a very reason for dropping OAN, they were looking for more intelligent viewership, heard they were going to start reruns of Gilligan’s Island

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

OAN sues DirecTV for dropping its pro-Trump propaganda channel

One America News, the conspiratorial TV network for conservatives, filed a lawsuit last week against DirecTV and AT&T over the companies’ decision this year to drop the network from their cable packages. Let me rephrase that: One America News, the conspiratorial, right-wing TV network known in part for fear-mongering...
POTUS
Dallas Observer

Far-Right OAN Sues Dallas-Based AT&T for Dropping Their Contract

One America News Network, once a favorite of former president Donald Trump, is suing AT&T and DirecTV over an alleged breach of contract, The Dallas Morning News reported. OAN’s gripe with the Dallas-based telecommunications company stems from DirecTV’s announcement last month that it would not be renewing its contract to offer the network on its list of available channels for paying customers.
DALLAS, TX
Ars Technica

DirecTV dropped OAN today, rejecting GOP pleas to keep right-wing network

One America News has officially been removed from DirecTV, as the TV provider resisted pressure from Republicans to keep the right-wing network in its channel lineup. A DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to Ars today that the channel removal went ahead as scheduled. OAN's future is in doubt as the network's owner...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Rachel Levin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directtv#Oan#Truth Social#Maga#Directv#Fox News#Bloomberg#Tpg Inc#At T Inc#A Wealth Of Entertainment
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy