LOOK: Freshman QB Maalik Murphy returns to the field for spring practice

Former four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy suffered a foot injury during Junipero Serra’s state championship game in December.

He was sacked in the fourth quarter and limped off the field with an ankle injury. It was not considered serious, but it did cause Murphy to wear a boot for the last several months.

On March 22, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that Murphy would return at some point throughout the spring. The freshman was spotted on campus last week without the supportive device, signaling a return to the field was near.

Joe Cook of Inside Texas reported that Murphy took part in individual drills at Texas’ spring practice on Tuesday. It does not appear that he has been fully cleared as he only participated in throwing drills, but joining his teammates on the field for the first time is a step in the right direction.

Murphy will likely have to sit behind Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers this upcoming season, but with a few years of development under his belt, he could emerge as a future starter. At the very least, he will provide quality depth at the position.

Jason Suchomel of Rivals couldn’t help but notice his size compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The 6-foot-5 gunslinger was rated the No. 12 quarterback in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of California, according to 247Sports.

