Behind Viral Videos

Sassy Grandma’s Funeral Rules Has the Internet in Tears

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandma Droniak on TikTok has the internet in tears of laughter after revealing her funeral rules, even savagely saying there’s one person who is NOT invited!. Grandma D has had the internet in...

Refinery29

How The Internet Has Changed The Way We Grieve

The following is excerpted from Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome. I was futzing around online at work one Friday afternoon in 2007 when an e-mail popped into my Outlook stream. “I’m coming up with baked chicken tonight,” my mum wrote. “Hang in there. I love you.”
Parents Magazine

This TikTok Grandma Has a Refreshing Take On Her Adult Child's Babysitting Instructions

In the hierarchy of difficult familial relationships, the dynamic between grandparents and parents is definitely up there. Because yes, they raised you, but now you are raising your own kids and sometimes differing feelings about how exactly to do this creates tension. That's why we are big fans of a TikTok grandma who doesn't push back on instructions to take care of her grandchildren—in fact, she embraces her kids' wishes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
CNET

Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. There's no one quite like Grandma. You can always count on her for warm hugs, an endless supply of tasty snacks and of course unconditional love. That's why you need to show her just how much you appreciate her on Mother's Day. To help you out, we've put together a list of unique and thoughtful gifts that will celebrate Grandma -- and solidify your status as the favorite grandkid in her life.
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Leaving Hollywood ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ Hopes to Make More ‘Meaningful Content’

Mark Wahlberg reigns in Hollywood as one of its most prominent actors, starring alongside Marvel star Tom Holland for his first 2022 film, “Uncharted,” soon to be followed by “Father Stu” on April 13th. That said, the film icon now thinks he’ll leave Hollywood “sooner rather than later” in pursuit of more “meaningful content.”
Bakersfield Californian

STEVE FLORES: Grandma’s apron ... a treasured gift from heaven

My cousin Vicky invited my brothers and sisters to her home in Visalia. She recently lost her parents and had a few items she knew her Mom and Dad, our Tia Rusty and Uncle Joe, would want us to have. When we walked into Vicky’s home, her living room and...
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
