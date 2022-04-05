ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spoiled Dog Cake’ Recipe Is Perfect For Celebrating Your Pup

By Kathleen St. John
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago

One of the best things about having a dog is spoiling them rotten. Not every day, because that would be bad, but when the time is right — a birthday, a Gotcha Day or just an acknowledgment of doggy goodness.

This dog-friendly cake recipe is for the dog-lover who’s ready to take their spoiling to the highest level: Frosting, dog-biscuit decor and an optional second layer make the treat a monument to canine glory.

Cookbook author Christi Johnstone developed this Spoiled Dog Cake recipe for her dog and shared it on her blog, Love From the Oven. She says her cocker spaniel is a fan, unsurprisingly, since the cake is packed with pup-favorite ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUN1I_0f05pVoj00
Love From the Oven

As most dog-lovers know, there’s a list of people-foods that dogs should not eat. Rest assured, this cake contains only canine-safe stuff like pumpkin, applesauce, peanut butter and egg.

The method is basically the same as making a human cake: Whisk together flour and baking soda. Then, in a separate bowl, mix peanut butter, applesauce and puréed pumpkin. (If you use canned pumpkin, make sure it’s only pumpkin and doesn’t contain any other ingredients.)

Add an egg to the wet ingredients and mix, then combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients. Give ’em a thorough stirring and the batter is done.

Pour the batter into an 8-inch cake pan. Pop the pan into the oven for 25 minutes or so, then test it as you would a cake-for-humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED6zf_0f05pVoj00
Love From the Oven

While the cake cools, whip up some “frosting.” Like the rest of the cake, it’s not terribly sweet — just a mix of plain Greek yogurt and peanut butter. But it looks like a rich vanilla buttercream!

After frosting the cooled cake, add whatever dog-safe decorations you wish. Johnstone recommends miniature bone-shaped dog biscuits from the store as an easy fix.

Woof! That cake was quick. And it’s easy to double if you want to make an extra-special layer cake. That’s something to consider — every pup deserves the best!

Get the full recipe from Love from the Oven here.

