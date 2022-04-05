ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Belgium Brewery Tours Are BACK (With A Few Changes)

By Maxx
 1 day ago
Following a two-year hiatus (which has really felt like forever) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Belgium Brewing is finally bringing back its popular brewery tours. Much like many things post-pandemic, however, brewery tours are coming back differently than you might remember them pre-pandemic. According to the Coloradoan via...

