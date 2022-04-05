New Belgium Brewery Tours Are BACK (With A Few Changes)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Coors Brewery in Golden is resuming its popular tours on Friday. The tours were suspended two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : The Coors brewing plant in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. The brewery is the largest single-site brewery in the world. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Coors will offer an enhanced experience. There is also a new lounge, personal tour guides, free sample throughout the tour and complimentary branded aluminum cups for guests. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : Brewhouse of the Coors brewing plant in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The tours will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : A steeping tub at the MillerCoors Brewery in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. The grains used to flavor beer are soaked for 10 hours in these 30-foot-deep tubs. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

