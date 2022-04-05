ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

National Fried Chicken Festival will return in October at New Orleans lakefront location

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 1 day ago

The organizers of the fifth annual National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s have announced the return of the event for 2022, taking place October 1-2 at the New Orleans lakefront. Featuring live music and some of the best chefs and restaurants in New Orleans and nationally...

www.offbeat.com

