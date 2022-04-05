ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes On If He Regrets Smashing Triple H’s Throne

By Josh Foster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks now Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world, and he finally made his big return to WWE on Saturday night when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. During his time away from WWE the former TNT Champion decided to smash Triple H’s throne at the AEW...

Comments / 2

Wrestling World

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point. “No, I want babies. I am such...
WWE
Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
Floyd Mayweather, 45, ‘will fight unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on Dubai helicopter landing pad’ in boxing comeback

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is reportedly ready to return to the ring again for another exhibition fight – and it will be outside of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The 45-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor, is allegedly set to face “Dangerous” Don Moore, 42, on a helicopter pad outside one of the planet’s top hotels.
COMBAT SPORTS
Here’s Why Alexa Bliss Has Yet To Return To WWE TV

She has something to do. Wrestlers come and go from WWE at a fairly brisk pace, as you don’t know who you might not see again for a long time. That can make for some surprising changes, including a wrestling making their return. This time, a wrestler was gone, then came back and is now gone again. We might know a bit more about what is going on.
WWE
Impact Wrestling Star Signs New Contract

Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast and revealed that officials called her about the deal in March. After working out some contract details, she signed it just last week. Evans talked about how Impact producer Tommy...
WWE
Hall Of Famer Accuses WWE Of Trying To Force Fans To Hate Two Top Stars

In the world of professional wrestling a good character can take someone a long way, and sometimes it’s better for talents to work a babyface role, but other times it’s a heel character that can take someone to the next level. Becky Lynch has been working as a...
WWE
Possible Spoiler On WWE Superstar Returning Soon

WrestleMania season is always an exciting time for wrestling fans as you never know who might return or get called up to the main roster. Fans have certainly seen some interesting returns in recent weeks, and it looks like another one could be taking place sooner than later. Lacey Evans...
WWE
Booker T Believes WWE Star Deserves Oscar For WrestleMania Performance

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Steve Austin getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match to close night one. That’s something Booker did expect to see, but he gave props to KO, who he felt delivered an Oscar-worthy performance.
WWE
Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
Two More NXT Names Possibly Being Called Up To The Main Roster

Come on up? NXT is in a weird place in the wrestling world as they have to find a way to balance out being its own show and WWE developmental. In some way is a good thing to see wrestlers leaving NXT for greener pastures but that can be a big hit to NXT every time. Now that might be the case again but even worse than usual as WWE might be calling up two names.
WWE
Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
WWE
MVP After Joining Forces With Omos: “The Betrayal Came From Bobby”

MVP wrote “The betrayal came from Bobby” while responding to a tweet from a fan late Thursday. The fan in question wrote that they were disappointed to see the Bobby Lashley – MVP duo splitting up. Earlier this week on RAW, MVP jumped Lashley and joined forces...
WWE
Randy Orton on Possibly Breaking Ric Flair and John Cena's World Championship Record

Randy Orton has 14 world championship reigns to his name, just two shy of tying the record for most recognized world championship reigns at 16 set by both Ric Flair and John Cena. Orton was asked about the possibility of breaking that record in a new interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast, saying that it's not necessarily his goal. "The Viper" last held the WWE Championship for three weeks in October 2020 during his feud with Drew McIntyre, but has been preoccupied with his RK-Bro tag team partnership for nearly a full year.
WWE
Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
Spoiler On A WWE SmackDown Debut/Name Change

The new version of Imperium is apparently being called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown tonight. As we’ve noted, there was an idea pitched that would see Gunther and Marcel Barthel come to SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, without Fabian Aichner. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Aichner on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.
WWE
Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE Smackdown In Vignette

Lacey Evans is back on Smackdown, making her return in a vignette on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Evans appear in a video talking about her difficult upbringing and how she’s refused to give up over the years, noting that nothing she’s been through makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either.
WWE

