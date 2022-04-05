ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Portsmouth

By Lee Tennant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against local rivals Wigan Athletic at the DW, Bolton Wanderers return home to face Portsmouth. There’s not much to play for now except a top half finish and pride, despite the noises coming out of the club from players and Evatt suggesting our doomed play-off...

