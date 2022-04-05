ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Funny Man Kevin James to Perform in El Paso in October

By mike
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Another funny guy will be hitting the stage up in here. Actor/comedian Kevin James is bringing his stand-up act to town in October. And if the number of shows Kevin Hart sold out is any indication, El Paso is more than ready to laugh. These last two years of pandemic disruptions...

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 3

El Paso, TX
