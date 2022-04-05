ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What Are Estimated Taxes?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Despite being in the midst of the tax filing season for last year, there is another upcoming tax deadline that often goes forgotten: the deadline for this year’s first estimated tax payment. For most taxpayers on a salary, estimated tax payments are not necessary. But, for those that do need to make them, it is often a confusing and convoluted process to determine how much to pay each quarter.

CJ Miller

Estimated tax payments are required because the U.S. tax system is considered “pay as you go.” The government wants its money upfront, so they require that you make payments each quarter to cover the expected tax on any income made in that quarter. That is also why tax is withheld from your paycheck each pay period. The deadlines for these payments are April 15th, July 15th, October 15th, and January 15th (or the following business day if the deadline is on a holiday or weekend).

It is likely a good idea to make estimated tax payments if you expect to owe $1,000 or more when you file your tax return. If the bulk of your income is from a W-2 salary, you likely won’t need to make payments (unless you are under-withholding from your paycheck). You should also expect to make estimated tax payments if you have substantial income outside of W-2 wages or are subject to additional taxes like self-employment tax. Retirees also may need to make estimated tax payments if they are not withholding the proper amount from pre-tax retirement account withdrawals, Social Security, or pensions.

One-time income events may also result in the need for an estimated tax payment. For instance, if you realize a large capital gain in your taxable portfolio, you likely need to make an estimated tax payment by that quarter’s deadline. Other common examples of one-time income events include Roth IRA conversions or the sale of a property.

Once you determine whether or not you need to make estimated tax payments, the next step is calculating how much each payment should be. This can present a challenge, especially for those with several income streams or inconsistent income. One common method is to pay in enough to reach the “safe harbor” amount. The IRS penalizes taxpayers that do not pay enough estimated tax each quarter with an “underpayment” penalty. In most cases, you can exempt yourself from this penalty by paying 90% of this year’s total tax, or 100% of last year’s total tax (or 110% if your adjusted gross income was $150,000 or higher). Many taxpayers prefer to pay 100% or 110% of last year’s tax because it is a known target. Paying 90% of this year’s can be a gamble if you aren’t sure how much you will earn throughout the year.

It is important to distinguish between paying enough in estimated tax payments to reach the safe harbor from penalties, and paying enough so that you won’t owe taxes at all when you file. Many taxpayers that make estimated tax payments are surprised to find out when they file that they still owe a lot of money. It is typical in these cases that the taxpayer paid 100% of last year’s tax but earned substantially more this year. So, even though an underpayment penalty isn’t incurred, you may still owe a lot to the IRS when you file.

For example, let’s say you incurred $10,000 of total federal tax last year, and $15,000 this year. To avoid underpayment penalties, you’d only need to pay $2,500 per quarter. But, upon filing your taxes next year, you’d still owe the IRS an additional $5,000.

The only way to manage your estimated tax payments so that you won’t have a substantial amount owed upon filing is to forecast all your sources of income and conduct a formal tax projection. For those that have volatile income, it is important to reevaluate each quarter to see if you are on track. You can make estimated tax payments online using the IRS’s DirectPay service at IRS.Gov.

About the Author: CJ Miller

CJ Miller, CFP®, RMA® is a financial planner with Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Arizona. Miller is also a member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Greater Phoenix Board of Directors and is involved in the Active 20-30 Club.

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

