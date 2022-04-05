ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley v Everton: What does the form show?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley have won more Premier League home games against Everton (4) than they have versus any other side in the competition. Everton have lost their...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Lampard on Patterson's injury, staying positive and Burnley

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's trip to Burnley on Wednesday. Nathan Patterson has been to see an ankle specialist and is likely to have surgery later this week. Lampard said it's likely that Patterson's season is over, "which is unfortunate but we have to accept...
SkySports

Burnley 3-2 Everton: Maxwel Cornet stuns Toffees with late winner to lift Clarets within a point of safety

Maxwel Cornet's late goal moved Burnley a point behind Everton - and safety - with a stunning 3-2 win at Turf Moor which leaves the Toffees deep in the relegation mire. In a game that could have far-reaching implications on both side's fortunes, a three points labelled "massive" by fellow goalscorer Jay Rodriguez lifted the Clarets to 18th, just behind Everton, who sit directly above them outside the relegation zone.
