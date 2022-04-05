ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How a once divided Benfica are now defying the odds

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"We should be focusing on the derby, not wasting time with this," Benfica's players insisted. It was late December and manager Jorge Jesus had gathered his squad to discuss things that...

www.bbc.com

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Jorge Jesus
Jesus
theScore

Report: Manchester United set to hire Ten Hag as manager

Erik ten Hag is set to become Manchester United's new manager at the end of the season, sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson. Despite numerous reports that Ten Hag is leaving Ajax for Old Trafford, United insist no deal to hire the Dutchman has been completed, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
#Benfica
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Well, the good news is that there are no away goals in this year’s competition. And we can beat this team. Just have to play not terrible. Chelsea started well, with plenty of energy and impetus, but then a bit of defending reminiscent of last weekend gave Karim Benzema a free header to open the scoring.
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich side have dreams of winning the Champions League this season.For Villarreal, they would not have imagined being in the last eight of Europe’s premier competition at the start of the season.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueUnai Emery’s men clinched a famous 3-0 victory away at Juventus in the last 16 and will come into this one with confidence - albeit off the back of two La Liga defeats.It promises to be a fascinating first leg in Spain, but Bayern will be hoping the tie can be...
Europe
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
BBC

Man City v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes to the side that won 2-0 at Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend. Kyle Walker is suspended, while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden drop to the bench as Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and John Stones all start. Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Ake,...
SkySports

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema hat-trick secures Champions League quarter-final advantage

Chelsea must overturn a two-goal deficit at Real Madrid to salvage their Champions League defence after Karim Benzema's hat-trick secured a 3-1 quarter-final first-leg victory over the error-strewn holders at Stamford Bridge. Benzema dispatched two exquisite headers in three first-half minutes at a rain-drenched Stamford Bridge as Madrid set about...
BBC

'Near perfect start' to Liverpool's key run

This was a near perfect start to a mammoth run of games for Liverpool that will define their season, with the return leg sandwiched between Sunday's game at Premier League leaders Manchester City and an FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola's side six days later. Their progress in Europe now...
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 5, 2022 UEFA Champions League prediction

Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
