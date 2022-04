Elon Musk is a free speech absolutist. Elon has revealed that he now owns 9.2% of Twitter. Elon is the largest shareholder of Twitter. Elon has about 73.5 million shares of Twitter. Twitter is up 25% to $49 on the new todays. Tesla shares are also up. Elon’s stake in Twitter is now worth $3.6 billion. He bought the shares on March 14 for about $32-33 per share. Elon is up about $1.3 billion on his position. Elon exercised options and sold stock. Elon probably netted about $5 billion after paying his taxes. Elon might still have $3 billion in cash for another Twitter scale transaction.

