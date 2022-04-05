ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento shooting: more arrests made; 2 suspects are brothers

By Gold Country Media
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of a suspect previously arrested has now been named as a second suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, according to information released from investigators Tuesday morning. The shooting that occurred in downtown Sacramento Sunday morning left six people dead and 12 injured. According to reports from...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (KATV/KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Wednesday they arrested a man suspected in a Saturday shooting at a car show in Dumas that sent 27 people to the hospital and left another dead. Officers arrested 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight of Jacksonville as he was being released from a...
DUMAS, AR
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in a February shooting that left a 21-year-old dead, officials announced Monday. Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Sacramento#Domestic Violence#Mass Shooting
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Arrest Made in Indiana Interstate Shooting

Arrest Made in Interstate Shooting in Indiana StateGetty Images. The Indiana State Police’s investigation into this past Thursday’s shooting on I-70 near Post Road, which left a 21-year-old Grant County woman shot and hospitalized, has resulted in the arrest of an Indianapolis man alleged to have perpetrated the crime.
INDIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Police arrest suspect in deadly Weinacker Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they captured the man responsible for a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Thursday. Investigators charged Quincy Davis Jr., 23, with killing Brandon Davis on Weinacker Avenue. Davis was arrested by detectives on Monday. Police did not reveal what led to the...
MOBILE, AL
Fightful

Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash, One Man Dead

Tammy Sytch was reportedly involved in a major car crash. TMZ reports Tammy Sytch (known as Sunny) allegedly caused a car crash in which a 75-year-old man died. The police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck. A blood sample was taken, though the results of that test are still pending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy