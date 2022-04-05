Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru's Iconic Symmetrical AWD Turns 50 - 4 Reasons Why It's Still The Best. Subaru just hit a significant milestone. The automaker is commemorating the 50th anniversary of its iconic symmetrical all-wheel-drive system this year. Check out four reasons why it’s still the best. During the past 50...

torquenews.com

Why A 5-Year-Old Subaru Outback Is A Smart Pick Now

Check out the six best used midsize SUVs and why Subaru Outback ranks a top model to buy now during the new model shortage. With new 2022 Subaru Outback SUVs hard to find, what are the most reliable and fuel-efficient used models? An updated report says the Subaru Outback is still one of the top models. According to an updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) report, the 2017 Subaru Outback still ranks among the best for shoppers this spring.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The Next Report From Subaru Will Reveal How Much Fans Dislike New WRX

Subaru didn't sell many 2021 WRX and STI models in March because they ran out. Subaru's sales report in April will reveal how much performance fans dislike the next-generation 2022 WRX. How well is the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX selling? No one knows for sure because it just arrived last...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

CR Says Avoid The Toyota Corolla Hatch - Subaru Impreza Is Your Best Pick

Is the 2022 Subaru Impreza the best compact car you can buy? Consumer Reports says it’s the best of twelve compact cars and that you should avoid the Toyota Corolla hatchback. What are the best compact cars for shoppers this spring? Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranks all new models...
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru’s Bumpy Ride Just Got Rougher

Subaru of America reports disappointing March sales and another decrease. Check out their two bright spots and top-performing models. Subaru of America’s (SOA) bumpy ride continues in the first quarter and reports a 17.5 percent decrease compared with Quarter 1 in 2021. In the first three months, they have year-to-date sales of 132,346. Subaru’s new model supply continues to be affected by microchip shortages and supply chain issues impacting the industry.
CARS
SlashGear

The Real Reason This $275,000 Ram Pickup Won't Go Over 57 Mph

The Ram 1500 TRX arrived in 2020 with heaping doses of muscle car attitude. Under the hood of the TRX's monstrous bonnet is a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 from the Hellcat, pumping out no less than 702 horsepower and a tire-shredding 650 pound-feet of torque. Ram claims the TRX is the "quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world," and it has the numbers to back up that bold claim.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter, Will Probably Push for a Board Seat

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just bought 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, but is this enough to make a change in the social media platform's policies? With his tweets, the Tesla boss regularly makes headlines on the short message service Twitter – now he is becoming the largest Twitter shareholder.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Volkswagen To Follow Tesla Production Methods To Improve EV Making: Trinity Project

Volkswagen is basically threatened by Tesla's presence in its own territory; the Trinity Project aims to match Tesla's capabilities in terms of production efficiency, for which they will also start using a Gigapress system. Volkswagen has many plans for the future, but Trinity Project is the most important and ambitious...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors Marketing Machine Is Hitting Its Stride With TV Ads And Events

Lucid's latest marketing strategy aims to boost awareness of its cars and technology with advertising during major TV broadcasts and events hosted at the brand's flagship Beverly Hills Studio. With a highly compelling product and slew of awards under its belt, Lucid can now get down to the serious business...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Meet The 2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

The Lexus LC 500 is not exactly a direct LFA successor. It was never intended to be. That's just fine because it's very much its own thing. If you're into grand touring in absolute style and luxury, then the LC 500 coupe and convertible are there for you - assuming you've got the cash. There's even the LC 500h coupe for those who want to keep things a bit more green.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Maverick Pickup Within Striking Distance Of Second Place In Deliveries In Its Segment

The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is now selling at a rate that surpasses many competitors. Let’s use some other trucks as a comparison to see how well it is selling. The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is one of the most successful new vehicle launches of this decade. Although it was just recently introduced, and during the worst possible time in history, the Maverick’s U.S. deliveries in Q1 put it within striking distance of second place in one of the most important vehicle segments in America - smaller than full-size pickups.
CARS
torquenews.com

8 SUVs Without Deal-Breaking Flaws - 3 Subaru Models Just Scored Best

How do the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback score in driving comfort and reducing stress on the commute? Consumer Reports ranks the models best in four critical areas. How do the 2022 Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback rank among new SUVs best for commuters? Not everyone thinks of how well...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Top Toyota Exec Refers to Mazda as "Partner" For a Joint Factory

Top Toyota executive Masashi Aihara shook hands with Mazda executive cementing themselves as partners for a joint factory in Alabama. When we think of influential Japanese automakers, we think of Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and all their sub-companies like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti. However, this past decade, one particular Japanese automaker has been pushing its way through the stiff competition and into American garages. That company? Mazda.
ALABAMA STATE
torquenews.com

TGIF Customer Repair Car Humor

It’s Friday and once again time for some car repair customer humor that makes you realize just how often it is something the owner did and not that “other guy” or garage. Just Rolled in Humor. To end this work week, here is the latest selected from...
CARS
motor1.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pure coming with smaller battery, lower price

After waiting for more than two decades to see the electric van, Volkswagen finally unveiled this week in Paris the production-ready ID. Buzz. It showed the standard-wheelbase passenger model along with the Cargo workhorse. A stretched version has already been promised for a launch next year, with a California camper due to arrive about a year later.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Produces 1 Model Y Every 150 Seconds

A video, released hours ago, shows that Tesla Giga Berlin is producing Model Y electric vehicles every 150 seconds. This translates into 1000 vehicles a week at Giga Berlin. On the site for the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, construction is now being carried out twice: In several places there, workers were still building roads or completing the square battery building on Wednesday. At the same time, however, Model Y was produced in the long main building of the Gigafactory, as can be seen from a drone video. Observer @tobilindh timed how much time passed before one of these rolled out the next one from the factory. It was about two and a half minutes, which would mean that extrapolated to 1000 Model Y per week.
BUSINESS
Fox5 KVVU

Apple adds 123 new emojis

E-Bikes rise in popularity as gas prices soar in Las Vegas. Electric bike sales increase as gas prices continue to rise. 3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed.
LAS VEGAS, NV

