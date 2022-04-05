Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller’s Relationship Timeline

Still going strong! After several months of dating, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller appear to be fighting back against split rumors.

The Amazing Spider-Man star and the model were first linked in November 2021 after they were spotted together in New York City. That same month, Garfield gave a rare comment about his personal life.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself," he told Bustle . "For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

Prior to Miller, Garfield dated costar Emma Stone for four years. The twosome called it quits in 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

Two years later, the actor confirmed they were still on good terms. “We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he said on the magazine’s “Little Gold Men” podcast in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Stone went on to marry Dave McCary and welcomed their first child in 2021. Miller, for her part, was previously linked to Jake Gyllenhaal . The former couple dated for six months from 2013 to 2014.

Garfield and Miller made their relationship red carpet official at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022 . The duo kept close at the awards show, but they were the subject of split rumors just weeks later. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model seemingly shut down the reports by taking their romance to Instagram for the first time in April 2022.

Scroll through for a timeline of Garfield and Miller’s relationship: