People to Meet: Area Networking Events

A recent donation of smart devices to Woodbridge senior affordable housing residents helps seniors connect with the world. Seniors at Lake Ridge Fellowship House (Woodbridge), Hunters Woods Fellowship House (Reston) and Largo Landing Fellowship House (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) now have access to video calling and voice assistant functions to facilitate daily tasks and help residents connect with friends and loved ones. The generous donation of 428 Google Nest Hub Max devices to the senior affordable housing communities is made possible by the Washington, D.C.-based aging services advocacy association LeadingAge, and New York-based senior living voice assistant technology company Volara. The organizations and their partners are working together to provide the Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and U.K. as part of an initiative to help seniors maintain connection and avoid isolation.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO