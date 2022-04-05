ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

PWLiving
PWLiving
 4 days ago

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding...

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Manassas City Economic Development News

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. IT Support and Cybersecurity Firm Opens in Manassas. In the continued trend of tech companies locating to the City of Manassas, cybersecurity and IT support services firm Quad M Tech has opened a new office near Historic Downtown Manassas. The company, which started in 2017, opened its 10-person (and growing) operation in the 9300 West Courthouse Road building.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

The Greater Prince William Arts Grants Now Open

The Prince William County Arts Council is now offering Arts Grants for the Fiscal Year 2023. Grants will be awarded to support arts organizations beginning July 1, 2022 across The Greater Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park area. All grants are subject to funds available from Prince William County. Grant funds are not guaranteed to any organization. Grant usage covers July 1, 2022, through June 30 2023.
PWLiving

Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run, needs volunteers with muscles to support a Trash Cleanup April 2, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to the amount of heavy lifting needed, volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Close-toed, treaded shoes required, wear long sleeves and pants for protection from ticks and bugs. Meet in Parking Lot East, bring work gloves and bottled water. You’ll feel great as you help clear out an abandoned dump site and help beautify the preserve! Please visit bit.ly/3KIF2k5 for more information and to register.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
Manassas, VA
Society
Prince William County, VA
Society
City
Manassas, VA
City
Manassas Park, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
PWLiving

Things to do in Prince William County April 2022

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the spring weather. From bluebell festivals and world-class music to farm experiences, and fantastic local food and craft beverages, here are just a few reasons to start planning your spring getaway today. Below is a listing of upcoming events, festivals, and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Leadercast Prince William Chamber of Commerce Brings Expert Speaker Lineup

Leadercast is the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative event and video content. They have partnered with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to bring Leadercast 2022—The One Thing digital leadership conference to the leaders of the Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park area on May 4, 2022. To attend, purchase tickets here.
WHSV

Crozet-area knitters uniting to support people in Ukraine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A group in Crozet is coming together to use its passion for a purpose. “We’re knitting and crocheting, and it has spread all over Virginia at this point,” Knitters Unite: Hats for Ukraine founder Mary Gordon Hall said. The newly -formed group meets...
PWLiving

Well Water Clinic

Do you have a well, spring or cistern in Prince William County?. Learn about your water quality through affordable, confidential testing and become empowered to make decisions about system maintenance and water treatment!. The goal of the Virginia Household Water Quality Program is to improve the water quality and health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Business Networking#Housing Assistance#Fair Housing#D C Metropolitan#House#Success Washington Dc#8170 Flannery Court#Manassas Optima Health
PWLiving

Peep Week in Occoquan, April 12 to 17, 2022

Peeps Week, Occoquan’s popular spring event, is back for 2022 with a week’s worth of fun and three ways to participate, April 12 through 17. April 12 to 17: Celebrating over a decade of fun and amazing creativity by local business owners, Occoquan’s famous Peep Show is back! Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses. Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies. Forms are available at participating business locations. More information.
OCCOQUAN, VA
Register Citizen

Families Network of Western CT strengthens resources for Danbury-area dads

DANBURY — The psychological notion that men are from Mars may be inaccurate, argues Joel Levitt. As the fatherhood engagement specialist at Families Network of Western CT, a child advocacy nonprofit based in Danbury, he believes men — specifically fathers — come from Pluto since they tend to be harder to reach when it comes to parent education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
PWLiving

Addressing the Digital Divide

A recent donation of smart devices to Woodbridge senior affordable housing residents helps seniors connect with the world. Seniors at Lake Ridge Fellowship House (Woodbridge), Hunters Woods Fellowship House (Reston) and Largo Landing Fellowship House (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) now have access to video calling and voice assistant functions to facilitate daily tasks and help residents connect with friends and loved ones. The generous donation of 428 Google Nest Hub Max devices to the senior affordable housing communities is made possible by the Washington, D.C.-based aging services advocacy association LeadingAge, and New York-based senior living voice assistant technology company Volara. The organizations and their partners are working together to provide the Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and U.K. as part of an initiative to help seniors maintain connection and avoid isolation.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Leadership Prince William Announces Inaugural Class of Emerging Leaders Program

Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce the members of their inaugural Emerging Leaders Program. The program kicked off March 14 with a session on “Driving Team Culture and Your Personal Brand” taught by Steve and Christina Daves. Throughout the eight-week program, presenters (many of whom are alumni of the Leadership Prince William Signature Program) will cover topics surrounding communication, unconscious bias, conflict styles, time management and developing one’s professional development plan.
PWLiving

Nominations Being Accepted for Prince William Living’s Extraordinary Teens Award

Prince William Living recognizes greatness within our community and the individuals giving back each day. Do you know a high school student that is well on their way to becoming an extraordinary adult and are already making their mark on the world around them? Then nominate them for Prince William Living’s Extraordinary Teens Awards 2022! Prince William Living is excited to feature these “Extraordinary Teens” in our June issue.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Join the Friends of the Hylton Center to Get Exclusive Presale Access

Join the Friends of the Hylton Center now and get access to the Friends Priority Subscription Period for the 22-23 season. Friends memberships start at just $100 and give you a two-week head start to get the best seats in the house for Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series.
PWLiving

Spring Forward with Historic Manassas

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. What a breath of fresh air this time of year is! Temperatures are warming, days are getting longer, and people are shedding heavy coats. There’s a feeling of anticipation of the fun to come in the summer ahead.
MANASSAS, VA
Mercury

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate the third Sunday in Lent at our 9 a.m. Holy Communion Worship Service. Visitors are always welcome. Worship with us online via Facebook on Sunday at 9 a.m. or on any day and time during the week on Facebook, YouTube, and our Website: https://www.stpeterslutheranpottstown.com. Church Council Meeting – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21. Rescheduled Finance Committee Meeting – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. View “Wednesdays in Lent” online services after 1:00 p.m.
PWLiving

Meet Andrew Marrero, Bristow Run Elementary School Music Teacher

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Andrew Marrero always enjoyed music as a child and developed a deeper love for music as a student at Bristow Run Elementary School. Now Marrero is teaching music at Bristow Run Elementary and instilling the love of music in the next generation.
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy